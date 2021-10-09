WHAT ABOUT OUR FUTURE? Torchbearers president say alot of work ahead to advance party change

“The torchbearers never left the ground, we’ve been very active and very hardworking on the ground, but I do think that we have work to do .”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement (FNM) Torchbearers President Carlyle Bethel said Thursday evening that the youth arm of the party hopes an internal review into necessary changes is prioritized as the FNM prepares for its upcoming convention.

He made the comment following the party’s central council meeting at Holy Cross Activities Center on Thursday, where the date of the convention was decided.

The convention is slated for November 27.

FNM Chairman Carl Culmer confirmed the date to members of the media following the party’s central council meeting at Holy Cross Activities Centre last night that saw attendance of dozens of former MP’s, cabinet ministers, party delegates and supporters.

Culmer noted that the party decided to separate the leadership race from its other convention matters due to time constraints to bring forth amendments to the party’s constitution.

“We had a good meeting tonight, it was a democratic process, the party will move forward. It will bring the party together, Bethel asserted.

He furthered, saying: “The young people in the party had some concerns. We’ve heard the concerns from the young people around the country and expressed what we want to see moving forward.

“We want to see the party address the issues and make a concerted effort to make the proper changes to address them and I think that if the party does that, it will not just be good for the party but for the country.

“The torchbearers never left the ground; we’ve been very active and very hard working on the ground, but I do think that we have work to do.

“We’ve presented a lot of issues that have been raised to us and I think the party will do an internal review of those if we are wise to address them and make the necessary changes.”

The FNM has not held a convention since 2016 when former Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner and former Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands challenged Minnis for leadership.

He was again challenged in December 2016 in an unprecedented move that shocked the country, with seven members of the party’s parliamentary caucus writing the governor-general advising that they had lost confidence in Minnis and asking that he be replaced as leader.

After the FNM’s crushing defeat at the September 16 polls, the party decided to keep the Killarney MP on as leader of the opposition, though Minnis indicated that he will step aside for new leadership to take the helm.