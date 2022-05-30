WET WEATHER AHEAD: Forecasters monitoring possible storm development for northwest, central Bahamas

Inclement and very wet weather ahead for the week for The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scattered showers with isolated strong to severe thunderstorms can be expected this week as forecasters eye two systems that could linger over the northwest and central Bahamas.

The first is a broad low-pressure trough straddling the area that will eventually lift and move northeastward into the open Atlantic Ocean by Thursday, according to the Bahamas Department of Meteorology.

“Periods of scattered showers and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected during the week,” said Acting Director Jeffrey Simmons.

“Heavy downpours, strong gusty winds, and frequent lightning activity will accompany severe thunderstorm activity.

“Prolonged rainfall resulting in localized flooding in low-lying areas is anticipated.

“Some improvement in weather conditions is forecast for the extreme Northwest (Bimini, the Berry Islands, Grand Bahama, Abaco) and Northwest Bahamas (North Andros, New Providence, Eleuthera) on Wednesday 1st June and Thursday 2nd June respectively.”

Simmons said the Met Department is also closely monitoring the possibility of a broad area of showers and thunderstorms, associated with the remnants of Hurricane Agatha presently located off the southeast coast of Mexico.

“Development of this disturbance is expected near the Yucatan Peninsula and the southwest Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday,” Simmons wrote.

“Weather Forecast models are indicating that this disturbance could develop into a low-pressure system and begin moving toward the northeast Thursday night.

“This low-pressure system is further forecast to deepen and move across Central Cuba on Friday and into the Northwest Bahamas early Saturday morning.”

Simmons said there is a possibility that this could develop into a tropical depression or storm as it approaches The Bahamas.

“The Bahamas Department of Meteorology will continue to monitor and update the public on any possible development,” he said.

“In any event, residents in the Northwest and Central Bahamas should prepare for intense thunderstorm activity with excessive rainfall beginning the night of Friday 3rd June continuing into Sunday 5th June.”

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1.