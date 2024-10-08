Watch ILTV Live
West Grand Bahama & Bimini MP on inclement weather affecting Northern Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Following the issuance of a Tropical Storm Watch by the Department of Meteorology for the Northern Bahamas, West Grand Bahama and Bimini Member of Parliament, Kingsley Smith gave all assurances Tuesday afternoon that his constituents are prepared to safely withstand tropical storm conditions.

As Hurricane Milton continues in its trek towards Florida and its Cays, islands in the Northen Bahamas, particularly Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini are expected to experience some storm conditions.

In an interview with Eyewitness News oj Monday, Island administrator for Bimini Evak Arthur said that the island had already been experiencing instances of flooding as a result of a passing Tropical Storm.

Smith told Eyewitness News today that “those conditions have since improved and the water has dried up.”

He insisted that resources are in place on Bimini and in West Grand Bahama to assist in ensuring that residents face minimal challenges during Milton’s passage.

While hurricane shelters have been identified and evacuation protocols reviewed, Smith said that at this time, they do not see a need to activate shelters or issue evacuation orders. He said that his team remains guided by the Disaster Risk Management Authority.

According to the Weather Channel, On Monday, Milton’s winds hit a maximum of 180 mph. Only eight other hurricanes on record have had winds hit that threshold or higher. The storm’s pressure, which dropped to 897 millibars on Monday, is the 5th lowest on record.

Milton is carrying the potential for 10 to 15 feet of storm surge in parts of Florida’s western Gulf Coast, including the Tampa Bay area.

