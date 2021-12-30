“WE’RE STILL PREPARING FOR THE WORST”: 100 COVID patients to be accommodated at UOB’s Nursing Building

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has negotiated with the University of The Bahamas to convert its Grosvenor Close Nursing Building into a coronavirus virus treatment center capable of accommodating 100 patients.

During a Ministry of Health and Wellness press conference yesterday, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville outlined the government’s preparations to combat the fourth wave of the virus in The Bahamas.

“We are all aware of the space challenges we experienced during the most recent third wave of COVID-19,” he said.

“I am happy to report that after negotiations with the University of The Bahamas School of Nursing, my ministry has temporarily acquired the Grosvenor Close Nursing Building. A contract will be awarded next week to begin the necessary renovations needed to transform that building into a much-needed infectious disease ward to aid in our fight against COVID-19.

“At its completion, we expect to be able to accommodate an additional 100 COVID-19 patients at that location.”

When completed, the South Beach Clinic, which has been used as a COVID-19 center, will convert back to provide essential, primary healthcare services, according to the minister.

Darville noted that with the omicron variant being 70 times more infectious than other variants, testing is critical.

He announced that in partnership with the private sector, the government will begin offering free rapid antigen tests for asymptomatic residents at multiple centers throughout New Providence.

While he did not provide a figure, Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Phillip Swann noted a significant percentage of healthcare workers remain in quarantine due to potential exposures and infection.

“As you can imagine, this has implications on the already limited capacity to support the clinical services related to COVID-19, as well as unrelated to COVID-19,” he said.

“The advisory committee has undertaken to discuss further options to support the health system in this regard by the revision of protocols and recommendations.

To supplement the shortfall, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville indicated that the Ministry of Health has engaged 12 doctors, who are expected to begin next week, and is finalizing the engagement of an additional 50 nurses.

“They will provide essential services and we pray that contracts will be finalized early next week,” Darville said.

Swann added: “It is anticipated that the staff recruitment exercise outlined by Dr Darville provides an immediate relief to the present situation, while more long term strategies are explored to replenish and sustain our supply of healthcare providers in some areas and increase our baseline numbers in other categories across all the health sector.”

The government continues to source therapeutics for COVID-19 treatment.

This includes Remdesivir, a drug that manages the symptoms of severely ill patients.

Swann assured the ministry has a good inventory of the drug.

He also advised that current levels of PPEs for frontline workers were acceptable.

He also announced the first order of monoclonal antibody — a key treatment to fight the omicron variant — was placed on Tuesday.

There have been supply shortages of the drug reported in other jurisdictions such as Texas.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration gave approval for emergency use of two oral antiviral drugs — the Pfizer COVID-19 pill and Merck COVID-19 pill.

The Bahamas is part of a request and has expressed interest to the Caribbean Public Health Agencies’ request from the United States for the Pfizer COVID-19 pill and pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccines, which would allow children ages.

The government plans to issue free masks to the general public and has recommended wearing two masks — a surgical or disposable mask and a cloth mask.