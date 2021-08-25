“WE’RE OUT”: PLP suspends drive-thru rallies amid dire coronavirus surge

Nearly 7K cases, 129 deaths and tripling of hospitalizations since May

FNM maintains socially-distanced campaigning is safe; suggests PLP has ulterior motive for calling rallies off

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) yesterday made the decision to pull out of all of its drive-thru rallies, citing surging coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths and the need to have a “safe campaign”.

“We have committed to running a COVID-19-safe campaign and we are now taking the additional step of putting all drive-in rallies on hold,” PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis said in a statement.

However, Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Carl Culmer said its drive-thru rally campaigns promote social distancing and remain safe.

Culmer said as The Bahamas operates in a new paradigm almost two years into the pandemic, new methods must be employed that balance safety and drive-thru rallies achieve that.

The FNM will hold a drive-thru rally on Grand Bahama over the weekend.

Davis continued: “All Bahamians have been watching with tremendous concern as COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths climb to new heights.

“Because we have so many COVID-19 patients, there is no room at our hospitals and clinics to treat other serious medical conditions and emergency, leading to additional unnecessary deaths.

“Our doctors and nurses have been ringing every alarm bell, warning that the situation is beyond breaking point.

“We take their warnings and distress very seriously.”

The PLP leader said the upcoming election is one of the most consequential, and the party’s campaign to share its plans to fights the pandemic and rescue the economy must be conducted in a safe way.

When contacted, Culmer said the FNM will continue to comply with all health protocols, noting that the drive-in rally allows for safe social distancing and the FNM will have no vendors and strict adherence to people remaining in their vehicles.

He suggested the PLP has another motive to discontinue its drive-thru rallies — “they do not want the truth to come out in our message”.

“They realize they are losing and at the end of the day, they continue to say ‘no, no, no,’” Culmer said.

“The PLP has no ideas. They’re bankrupt to run this country and at the end of the day, they realize the FNM has done much to run this country forward and so, they continue to find ways to try to stifle the message.”

Culmer labeled the PLP’s move “hypocritical”, pointing out that the party had a motorcade in Southern Shores and other areas following the proverbial ringing of the bell by the prime minister last week.

As of Sunday, there were 3,356 active COVID-19 cases and 139 hospitalizations.

Since May 1, The Bahamas has recorded just shy of 7,000 cases and 129 COVID-related deaths, with another 23 deaths under investigation.