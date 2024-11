NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Wendy’s is launching its “Upgrade my ride” Christmas initiative at its Mackey Street location.

Wendy’s Brand Representative Jayde Charlow shared that customers have a chance to win a 2025 KIA Seltos once they order their premium combo and upgrade it to medium or large.

The promotion is also available to their Freeport clients.

The winner will be announced on December 20th at their Mall at Marathon location.