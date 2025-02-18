Watch ILTV Live
Wendy’s & Atlantis reach agreement for new restaurant to be built on Paradise Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Chairman of Aetos Holding Chris Tsavoussis has revealed that Atlantis has given approval for the construction of a Wendy’s restaurant on Paradise Island; the announcement came after months of fighting between both parties, Atlantis initially argued that the buildout of the fast food restaurant on Paradise Island could impact traffic flow and might not be suitable for the area based on zone studies.

Tsavoussis said both parties reached a compromise and noted that construction for the new location will begin.

