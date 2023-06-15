Wendy’s approval for Paradise Island restaurant overturned on ‘technicality’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Town Planing Committee has set aside its approval to allow the Wendy’s franchise holder to convert Paradise Island’s Scotiabank branch into a fast-food restaurant.

Attorney Gail Lockhart-Charles who represents Aetos Holdings, the Wendy’s, Marcos Pizza and Popeyes franchise holder told Eyewitness News that the decision which has delayed the group’s plans was due to a technicality’ rather than an outright rejection. A public hearing on the matter must now take place.

In an emailed response to Eyewitness News she said, “Our client’s brands Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza, share a common goal in wanting to provide hot quality food using the best ingredients and served with excellent service. Their success is the result of doing things the right way. Wendy’s has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serve fresh food, at a fair price, in a comfortable atmosphere. They are a global family brand built on values of quality, service, and always strive to create joy and opportunity in the communities they serve.”

According to Lockhart Charles, Aetos Holdings, whose principals are Chris Tsavoussis and his brother Terry, plan to construct a Wendy’s and Marcos Pizza at the old Scotiabank location.

She further explained, “The Town Planning Committee had previously granted approval to Wendy’s for its Paradise Island location. Unfortunately, the application was heard in March 2022 when COVID restrictions were still in place with regard to public meetings, and it has been held that the Town Planning Committee did not carry out adequate public consultation, so the approval has been set aside on this technicality and for no other reason. This technicality has delayed the process, as there must now be a public hearing. Wendy’s welcomes the public hearing and looks forward to sharing with its customers and the public its exciting plans for the development of its Paradise Island location.”

Atlantis has joined other resorts and developers on Paradise Island in an effort to stop the Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza franchise owner’s plans, asserting that the move does not fit the ethos and aesthetics of Paradise Island.

Vaughn Roberts, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs & Special Projects at Atlantis, recently refuted the notion that a fast-food restaurant would pose a threat to the resort’s food and beverage business, noting that their objections stem from concerns about potential traffic and congestion.