Weller Group donate gifts, computers to Grand Bahama Children’s Home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The boys and girls at the Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) were elated by the donation of gifts and computers by the staff and executive team of Weller Development Partners, making for an especially memorable holiday season this year.

June Hutcheson, executive director of GBCH, expressed their appreciation to the Weller group and their staff, comparing their generosity to that of the patron saint of children, St. Nick.

“In addition, Mr and Mrs Weller donated seven computers to be placed in a learning lab and entertainment center for staff and children to actively engage in self-development and personal growth,” Hutcheson said. “We sincerely say, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you,’ and wish them and their families a wonderful holiday season.”

Marc Weller, President and Founding Partner of Weller Development Partners, emphasized that while he and his wife donated the computers, it was Weller staff members who wanted to provide gifts for the kids.

“We have been graciously welcomed into the Grand Bahama community by so many people,” Weller said. “So each and every member of the Weller family wanted to do their part to brighten the holidays for some of the most important members of the Grand Bahamian community… the children. We are very excited about helping with the Children’s home!”

He added that all gifts for the children were purchased at stores in Grand Bahama, and that he and his wife presented each member of the Weller staff with a straw tote bag made by local vendors on the island as an early Christmas gift.

Weller Development Partners is one of the investors and the master developer behind the recently announced Six Senses luxury resort in Discovery Bay, Grand Bahama, set to open in 2026. The development is expected to create hundreds of permanent jobs and hundreds of jobs in the construction phase, while attracting Grand Bahamians back to the island.

Rupert Hayward, Grand Bahama native, businessman and director of Grand Bahama Port Authority, who was responsible for bringing the developers to the island, said: “Wherever they go, Weller are known for working to benefit surrounding communities and the environment. Their efforts to build a strong, ongoing relationship with the Grand Bahama Children’s Home is testament to their commitment to impacting our community, our family, in a meaningful way.”

The holiday contribution comes on the heels of another $20,000 donation by Weller to the GBCH just last month.