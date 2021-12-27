WEEKEND CRIME: Two men killed in separate incidents on Christmas Eve, Day

Two men in custody for Christmas Day killing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were killed in separate incidents after several shootings marred the holiday weekend.

The first killing took place on Quakoo Street on Christmas Eve sometime around 8.30pm.

Police said a man’s body was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds to the head. The victim was pronounced lifeless by emergency medical services.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim was standing in the area of a shortcut on Quakoo Street, when a male armed with a firearm approached and shot him in the head,” the report read.

“The suspect fled the scene on foot,” it added.

In Grand Bahama, police responded to a double shooting at a business establishment situated on Bay shore Road, West End shortly after 10pm.

A group of men was reportedly on the outside of the business establishment when they got into a physical altercation. One of the men produced a firearm and discharged several rounds, shooting two other men about the body.

According to police, Emergency Medical Services transported both men to the Rand Memorial Hospital and are listed in serious but stable condition.

In the Christmas Day killing, a man was shot to death while sitting in a car in front of a business establishment on East Sunrise Highway in Grand Bahama shortly after 11pm.

The crime report read: “Upon the officer’s arrival, the initial investigation revealed, that an adult male reported that he heard gunshots and later realized that he was shot to the right leg. Additionally, an adult male was discovered inside a Japanese make vehicle in the parking lot with injuries about the body.

“Further, it’s reported that he was approached by two dark males armed with firearms, who discharged the weapon in his direction shooting him multiple times about the body, he attempted to reverse but collided with several parked vehicles.

The report added: “EMS attended the scene and pronounced the driver lifeless. The other male was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital to seek further medical attention. Police have taken two males into custody in connection with this investigation. Investigations are being continued.”

Meanwhile, in Abaco, officers executed a search warrant on a residence situated in Dundas Town shortly after 10pm. Upon the officer’s arrival, several people were observed exiting the residence.

According to police, one of the men ran towards an officer, pulled a firearm from his waist, and pointed the same in the direction of the officer.

The report read: “The officer became in fear for his life, pulled his service pistol, and shot the male to the left leg. A black .45 pistol with 10 live rounds of ammunition was also recovered. The male was transported to the Marsh Harbor Clinic for further medical attention.”

“Investigations are being continued,” it added.