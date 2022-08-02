WEEKEND CRIME: Shooting, shop break-ins, armed robberies and a cutlass attack

Police respond to shop break-in and find $63K of suspected marijuana

11 weapons, 300 rounds of ammunition seized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 28-year-old man out on bail was hospitalized after he was shot by a group of men early yesterday morning.

According to police, the man was walking on Bernard Road around 2am when he was approached by the group and shot.

The crime report read: “The victim, who is being electronically monitored, was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Investigations continue.”

In a separate matter, police discovered a large quantity of suspected marijuana inside a business establishment, located on Jean Street off Bernard Road.

According to police, the officers were responding to a shop-breaking incident overnight.

“Preliminary reports indicate that around 12:40 am on Monday 01st August 2022 officers attached to operation CEASEFIRE responded and made the discovery,” read the report.

“The drugs have an estimated street value of over $63,000.00. No arrests were made in connection with the incident. Active police investigations continue.”

Meanwhile, in other criminal matters, police are requesting public assistance in locating six men responsible for breaking into two separate business establishments. The first incident reportedly occurred at a business establishment located on Marathon Road around 11.30pm on Saturday, July 30. According to police, men entered the establishment and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The second incident took place at a business establishment situated off Chesapeake Road sometime between 6pm on Friday, July 29, and 1.35pm on Sunday, July 31. The crime report read: “Police are aggressively investigating, and once again advising business owners not to leave large sums of cash in their establishments and to reach out to the commanding officer at the police station within their area to assist in making deposits.” Anyone with information that can assist police in locating the suspect/s is asked to contact police at 911/919, Wulff Road Police Station at 394-4540/1, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2. Stolen Vehicles

Police are also searching for two armed men, one of whom was wearing a camouflage outfit and the other in an all-black outfit, responsible for robbing another man of his black Honda Stream L/P AW3623.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Garden Hills area shortly after 10pm on Sunday, July 31.

According to reports, the victim was visiting a woman when he was approached and subsequently robbed of his vehicle by two men, who exited a grey Nissan Note.

Both men were reportedly armed with handguns and demanded the keys to the vehicle then fled the area in the Honda Stream, followed by the Nissan Note.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings appealed to members of the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times.

Police are also searching for a 2005 champagne Chevrolet Colorado L/ AC6569. The truck along with an undisclosed amount of cash were stolen from the front of a business establishment on East Street sometime around 5pm on Saturday, July 30.

In another criminal matter, police are searching for a man who attacked another man with a cutlass.

The victim is a 45-year-old man of Market Street, who was attacked at around 6.40pm on Sunday, July 31.

“Preliminary reports reveal the victim was in the area of his residence when he got into an altercation with a male known to him,” the crime report read.

“The suspect reportedly produced a cutlass and caused serious injuries to the victim’s upper body, then made good his escape. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is detained in stable condition.”

Anyone with information that can assist the police is asked to contact the police at 919 or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2.

The report added: “Police are investigating and urging members of the public to find and put into practice the principles of conflict resolution to avoid heated disputes which can assist in your safety and well-being.”