WEEKEND CRIME REPORT: Armed robberies, marijuana seizures, arrest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are searching for six men believed to be responsible for four separate armed robberies in the capital on Saturday.

In the first incident, a lone gunman entered a business on Robinson Road shortly before 3pm and demanded cash. The suspect allegedly robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a black Honda Fit with no license plates attached.

Hours later, police responded to an armed robbery that took place at a business in the area of East Bay Street sometime after 7.30 pm.

According to police, two men entered the establishment allegedly armed with handguns. One of the gunmen approached the cashier and demanded cash while the other stood guard by the door. The suspects robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot in a westerly direction towards Potter’s Cay Dock.

The third incident took place at a convenience store in the area of Carmichael Road shortly after 8pm.

A lone gunman reportedly entered the establishment and demanded cash. The suspect robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a black Nissan Cube with no rear license plates attached.

Police were called to a fourth armed robbery in the area of Fort Charlotte shortly after 11pm.

A man and woman were reportedly in the area of the parking lot on Fort Charlotte when they were accosted by two men armed with handguns.

Police said one of the suspects assaulted the man to the head before robbing the pair of their Ford Track truck.

The suspects fled the area in a westerly direction on West Bay Street.

In other criminal matters, a 38-year-old Jamaican man was arrested in Eleuthera after he was found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs on Friday.

Officers were reportedly conducting routine road checks in the area of Queen’s Highway, Tarpum Bay when they stopped a male occupant of a gray Honda vehicle sometime around 1.30pm.

According to police, the suspect began acting suspiciously prompting officers to execute a search.

Officers discovered a small quantity of suspected marijuana during a search of his vehicle.

Meanwhile, police attached to operation CEASEFIRE confiscated a quantity of suspected marijuana and a marijuana plant in two separate incidents on Friday.

In the first incident, officers executed a search warrant at a residence located on Wilton Street where they discovered the drugs at the rear of the property shortly before 11.30pm.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $2,000.

The second incident occurred shortly after 11.30pm.

Acting on information, police went to a vacant lot on Acklins Street where they discovered a large marijuana plant.

No arrests were made in connection with both discoveries.

Anyone who may have information that can assist police with their investigation is asked to contact 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 502-9991/2, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 328-TIPS.