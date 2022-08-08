WEEKEND CRIME: Murder, armed robberies, drug and ammunition seizures and stolen vehicles

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have two men in their early 20’s in custody for questioning over the drive-by shooting death of a man outside a residence in the Rock Crusher area on Saturday.
Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said a group of men were seated outside of a residence on Maxwell Street when a black hatchback vehicle pulled up.
The occupants reportedly fired gunshots in the direction of the men, which resulted in a 21-year-old man of Polhemus Street, being shot multiple times and killed.
Skippings said police acting on intelligence arrested the suspects yesterday.
Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man from Matthew Town, Inagua is in police custody after he was found in possession of a large quantity of suspected marijuana.
Officers attached to the Inagua Division arrested the man shortly after 5pm yesterday in the area of the Government dock.
Skippings said the drugs have an estimated street value of $5,000.
In the capital, police confiscated $4,500 worth of drugs from a residence on Eight Street yesterday. Officers from operation CEASEFIRE also confiscated a handgun after executing a search warrant on the home. Four people, three men and one woman, were taken into custody and are assisting police with their investigations, Skippings said.
Armed robberies
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two men believed to be responsible for two separate armed robberies on Saturday. In both incidents, the vehicles were stolen at gunpoint.
In the first incident, a woman was robbed of her gray 2019 Honda CRV L/P AA8136 shortly after 9pm while at St Vincent Road.
Skippings said the woman was approached on arrival at her residence and subsequently robbed of her vehicle by a man allegedly armed with a handgun.
The second incident occurred shortly before 11pm in the area of Cypress Avenue and Charles Saunders Highway.
The woman was reportedly at a stop when she was approached and subsequently robbed of her 2008 white Nissan March hatchback L/P AV9303 by a man allegedly armed with a handgun.
In other crime matters, police have removed eight handguns and a large quantity of ammunition from the streets of New Providence last week.
Officers from Operation Ceasefire, Internal Security Division, Northeastern Division and Northwestern Division, confiscated the weapons in separate incidents during the week of July 31 to August 6, 2022. Sixteen people were reportedly arrested in connection with the confiscated weapons.
In a statement, Skippings said police are aggressively investigating all matters and are appealing to members of the public to always be aware of their surroundings and always on the alert.
Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to contact police at 919, 911, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) @ 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.