WEEKEND CRIME: Man found burnt beyond recognition, woman sexually assaulted in separate matters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police found the body of a man burnt beyond recognition with gunshot wounds to the head, and lacerations about the body early Saturday morning.

The body was found on a dirt road in the Faith Avenue south area, police said.

Police said they were alerted to the discovery on a dirt road in the area of Bone Fish Pond shortly after 4am.

Meanwhile, police are also seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men who entered a home in the area of Soldier Road and sexually assaulted a woman on Friday.

Police said the victim was in one of the rooms of her home when she was alerted by a strange noise sometime around noon on March 17.

“As a result of this, she proceeded to the front area of the residence,” the statement read.

“While doing so, she was encountered by two masked males, dressed in dark clothing and armed with handguns. The gunmen then held the victim at gunpoint, where she was sexually assaulted and robbed of an undetermined amount of cash.”