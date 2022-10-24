WEEKEND CRIME: Armed robberies, skeletal remains found

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are actively searching for three men believed to be responsible for two separate armed robberies on Friday.

The first incident reportedly occurred around 2.30pm in the Fox Hill area.

According to police, a man was driving his pickup truck on Gun Hill Road, when he was rear-ended by another vehicle. The victim exited his truck to view the damages and was reportedly accosted by two men, one of whom was allegedly armed with a handgun.

The culprits reportedly ordered the victim back into his pickup truck, and drove him to a secluded location in western New Providence, where they robbed him of his wallet and cell phone.

The second incident reportedly occurred at a business establishment located on East Street South shortly before 5pm.

A man reportedly entered the establishment allegedly armed with a high-powered weapon and demanded cash. The culprit robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Police are also actively searching for a man who robbed another male of $15,000 in cash on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred outside a residence off Soldier Road shortly before 4am.

The victim was allegedly approached by a man armed with a handgun on arrival at his residence, and robbed. The culprit reportedly fled the area, in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police are actively investigating these matters and are appealing to members of the public to be extremely vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times, especially as the holiday season approaches.

Meanwhile, in Grand Bahama, officers from McClean’s Town Police Station recovered skeletal remains on a track roard at the eastern end of the island.

According to reports, the officers were acting on information when they proceeded to a track road situated at the Eastern End of Grand Bahama, where skeleton remains were recovered.

The remains were transported to the Morgue, and an investigation continues into the matter.