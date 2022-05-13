Website, app aiming to provide platform for small busines growth

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A newly launched local website and application is aiming to become the go-to platform for information on The Bahamas, with features that can also help promote local small businesses.

According to Jason Taylor, president of Everything-local.com, one of the key purposes of the offering is to provide need-to-know information with a simple click.

“If you’re trying to figure out what to do, the various restaurants where you can eat and places you can go; with this one app you can find everything that you’re looking for,” Taylor said.

“It started out as being something that could really assist visitors coming into the country. We found however that a lot of Bahamians oftentimes don’t know about a lot of different events going on in the country themselves and aren’t able to support other Bahamians because they simply don’t know; they don’t have the information. That’s something we really wanted to change.”

Taylor continued: “We pride ourselves on the fact that we have rolled everything you need into one place. Let’s say you’re a small business owner and you don’t have an online presence, we basically build your website and mobile app in 48 hours, set up your online storefront with all your products, services, event details, pricing, contacts, etc. and then turn it over to you so that the customer’s request and orders come straight to your phone. You nor your business need to be in Nassau. The platform is local yet global.”

The platform showcases Airbnb listings, live weather updates, events listing, items for sale, spaces for rent as well property and buildings for sale.

Taylor noted that the app not only provides up-to-date real-time information but the information and entertainment platform also offers businesses the opportunity to list on the website for free until July 1 after which packages will be offered.

“When we were having the platform developed we were intent on having something where you could review products and services and send messages. One of the main features is that you can send notifications and messages to everyone who downloads the app. If a child goes missing for instance, we have the ability to push that alert,” said Taylor.

According to Taylor, the app has seen a “healthy” number of downloads as well as persons posting to the site directly.

He said the company aims to help make doing business easier in the country and provide even greater exposure for many small and medium-sized businesses.