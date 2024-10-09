WEATHER WATCH: Eye on Hurricane Milton

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Hurricane Milton has weakened to a Category 4 storm with winds pegged at 145 MPH, according to the Department of Meteorology.

A 12PM alert from the Met Department indicated that while the center of Milton is expected to move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, some of its speed is expected to decrease through Wednesday evening. Milton is expected to make landfall along the west central coast of Florida tonight and move off the east coast of Florida over the Western Atlantic ocean on Thursday.