WEATHER WATCH: Calm before the storm, clear conditions in Bimini ahead of Milton

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – While a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for islands in the Northern Bahamas – Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini- island administrator for Bimini, Evak Arthur is reporting sunny skies on the island.

She sent Eyewitness News a video of what the current conditions look like on the island. Arthur also said that the minimal flooding that was being experienced on Monday, has since subsided.

Arthur said that outside of a number of office and school closures announced, residents are traversing the roads and her administrative office is open.

According to the latest weather update from the Department of Meteorology, Milton is moving toward the northeast near 17 MPH.  A northeastward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through this evening.  A turn toward the east-northeast and east is expected on Thursday and Friday.   On the forecast track, the center of Milton will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida tonight, and move off the east coast of Florida over the western Atlantic Ocean Thursday.    

Maximum sustained winds are near 145 MPH with higher gusts.  Milton is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.  Milton is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the west-central coast of Florida tonight and remain at hurricane strength while it moves across the Florida Peninsula through Thursday.  Gradual weakening is forecast while Milton moves eastwards over the western Atlantic.

