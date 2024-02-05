Weather warning forecasts localized flooding, heavy thunderstorms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Department of Meteorology warns of continued bouts of unsettled weather, consisting of heavy to severe thunderstorms with strong gusty winds, heavy downpours that can lead to localized flooding, and an elevated risk of waterspout or tornadic activity, through early Wednesday as a deep low-pressure system moves northeastwards across the Northwest Bahamas while dragging a cold front.

The low is forecast to gradually strengthen and the pressure gradient behind it will tighten to produce increasing winds up to gale force through Wednesday, forecasters predict.

The Met Department issued a severe weather warning Monday night which stated: “Hazardous boating and beaching conditions is expected through mid-week, as there is the potential for seas to rise as high as 16 to 20 feet offshore, along Atlantic exposures on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

“Small craft operators should remain in port and beachgoers should refrain from entering the water due to impending rough seas, large swells, life-threatening surf, and dangerous rip currents. Residents and motorists are urged to be extra cautious while traversing coastal roads due to sea spray that can reduce visibility. Overtopping waves can cause saltwater inundation, along with coastal erosion, especially during high tide.”

The public is advised to pay close attention to all updates to the Public and Marine Forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology.