Weather Update: Weather system moving through The Bahamas, inclement weather expected

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Director of the Department of Meteorology Jeffrey Simmons said today that a Tropical Storm warning will be issued for islands in the Northern Bahamas at 12:00 PM.

According to the Weather Channel, On Monday, Milton’s winds hit a maximum of 180 mph. Only eight other hurricanes on record have had winds hit that threshold or higher. The storm’s pressure, which dropped to 897 millibars on Monday, is the 5th lowest on record.

Milton is carrying the potential for 10 to 15 feet of storm surge in parts of Florida’s western Gulf Coast, including the Tampa Bay area. Simmons said that Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini could experience tropical storm force winds as a result.

Meantime, As flooding issues raise concerns for residents in the capital, Simmons said that these conditions should begin to dissipate by Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. He indicated that the flooding seen in New Providence was the result of another system that developed on Monday separate from Hurricane Milton.