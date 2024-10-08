Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Weather Update: Weather system moving through The Bahamas, inclement weather expected

0
SHARES
83
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

 

play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Director of the Department of Meteorology Jeffrey Simmons said today that a Tropical Storm warning will be issued for islands in the Northern Bahamas at 12:00 PM.

According to the Weather Channel, On Monday, Milton’s winds hit a maximum of 180 mph. Only eight other hurricanes on record have had winds hit that threshold or higher. The storm’s pressure, which dropped to 897 millibars on Monday, is the 5th lowest on record.

Milton is carrying the potential for 10 to 15 feet of storm surge in parts of Florida’s western Gulf Coast, including the Tampa Bay area. Simmons said that Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini could experience tropical storm force winds as a result.

Meantime, As flooding issues raise concerns for residents in the capital, Simmons said that these conditions should begin to dissipate by Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. He indicated that the flooding seen in New Providence was the result of another system that developed on Monday separate from Hurricane Milton.

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture