Weapons and ammunition seized by police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In three separate incidents, police confiscated firearms and ammunition, two of which resulted in

multiple arrests.

The first incident occurred on Monday January 13, 2025, around 9:40 p.m. Preliminary reports indicate that officers from Operation Ceasefire executed a search warrant at a home on St. Vincent Road, off Baillou Hill Road.

They discovered a high-powered weapon containing ammunition, a loaded firearm, firearm components, and ammunition, police said.

Four occupants – an 86-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man were taken into custody in reference to this discovery.

The second incident occurred on January 13, 2025, shortly after 11:30 p.m. According to initial reports, Northeastern Division officers, while acting on information, confiscated a quantity of ammunition found in a bushy area on Sutton Street, off Kemp Road.

No arrests were made.

The final incident occurred on Tuesday January 14, 2025, around 2:30 a.m. Initial reports indicate that Mobile Division Officers were on patrol when they observed a suspicious grey jeep on West Bay Street.

The suspects in the jeep sped off at a high speed to evade police. During the pursuit, an object was thrown from the vehicle while in the area of Maura Lane and Marcus Bethel Way, later identified as a firearm.

The chase concluded on Hay Street, off Market Street, and the three male occupants, aged 24, 23, and 22, were taken into custody.