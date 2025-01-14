Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Weapons and ammunition seized by police

0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In three separate incidents, police confiscated firearms and ammunition, two of which resulted in

multiple arrests.

The first incident occurred on Monday January 13, 2025, around 9:40 p.m. Preliminary reports indicate that officers from Operation Ceasefire executed a search warrant at a home on St. Vincent Road, off Baillou Hill Road.

They discovered a high-powered weapon containing ammunition, a loaded firearm, firearm components, and ammunition, police said.

Four occupants – an 86-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man were taken into custody in reference to this discovery.

The second incident occurred on January 13, 2025, shortly after 11:30 p.m. According to initial reports, Northeastern Division officers, while acting on information, confiscated a quantity of ammunition found in a bushy area on Sutton Street, off Kemp Road.

No arrests were made.

The final incident occurred on Tuesday January 14, 2025, around 2:30 a.m. Initial reports indicate that Mobile Division Officers were on patrol when they observed a suspicious grey jeep on West Bay Street.

The suspects in the jeep sped off at a high speed to evade police. During the pursuit, an object was thrown from the vehicle while in the area of Maura Lane and Marcus Bethel Way, later identified as a firearm.

The chase concluded on Hay Street, off Market Street, and the three male occupants, aged 24, 23, and 22, were taken into custody.

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture