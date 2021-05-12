“WE WILL GET YOU”: Dames warns would-be criminals amid increase in drug busts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Marvin Dames yesterday warned individuals partaking in illegal activities that they will pay for their crimes when caught.
Dames’ strong deterrent was issued amidst a recent increase in police drug interdictions and arrests.
On Monday, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit recovered 161 lbs of suspected cocaine, valued at $1.6 million, during a joint operation with the US Customs and Border Patrol, US Coast Guard and US Drug Enforcement Administration on Cat Island.
At the beginning of March, police seized 13 bags of suspected marijuana from a home on Fire Trail Road East, and police 155 packages of suspected cocaine with a street value of $3.1 million were recovered in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, at the end of that month.
Dames commended the work of the police force and its partners.
“They are relentless and, as you can see, this is certainly not the first for the year,” he said.
“They continue to work with their partners in the United States, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and other agencies to interdict at sea and on land.
“The intelligence is extremely good and they are making quite a bit of really good arrests and we expect that that will continue.
“It is clear that the strategies and the initiatives that are being executed are working and I think that we are extremely pleased”.