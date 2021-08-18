“WE WILL BE READY”: School repairs underway and learning module plans in place, says education minister

BUT president urges members to prepare to take action should school repairs not be completed in time

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd once again assured yesterday that school repairs will be complete and ready for when schools reopen on August 30.

Lloyd’s comments came after Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson put out a clarion call to all teachers on Monday night to be ready to take action should those repairs not be ready.

In a voice note, Wilson said while schools are expected to open in seven days for teachers, administrators and staff, the union has yet to receive a plan for the reopening.

She said should teachers report to school and the classrooms are not properly prepared for face-to-face learning, they are not to enter the rooms and should remain outside socially distant.

However, speaking to reporters outside the Office of the Prime Minister, Lloyd insisted that the the Ministry of Education and its stakeholders already have a drafted plan in place for any eventuality to reopen schools amidst the pandemic.

This would be under one of three models: either face-to-face, virtual or a blend of the two.

He said his ministry follows the advice of the Ministry of Health and they determine which models would be best based on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“I don’t understand who would not understand that…” Lloyd added.

“There’s nothing new about how we are going to conduct the school year 2021/2022.”

As for school repairs, the education minister said: “Those repairs are ongoing and we fully expect that all schools will be ready, repairs will be completed in time for the August 30 presentation start of the school.”