“We Lost Everything”: Coral Harbour Family Clings to Faith After Narrow Escape From Devastating Fire

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In the stillness of early Tuesday morning, a Coral Harbour family awoke to a nightmare that would forever change their lives.

Around 2:30, the Dorsett family was jolted from their sleep by the crackle and roar of flames devouring their home. Thick, choking smoke billowed through hallways as heat and fire closed in around them.

In a frantic bid for survival, they rushed to the back door, only to find their usual escape routes blocked by the inferno. With no time to spare, they climbed over a barbed-wire fence, tearing through the darkness as embers rained down, narrowly escaping what could have been certain death.

“While we are so grateful everyone made it out safely, we lost everything,” the eldest daughter Danielle Dorsett shared in a joint statement on social media. “Twenty-five years. A home built off many sacrifices. A space filled with memories. Reduced to ashes in a matter of minutes.”

Outside, their heartbreak deepened as they watched flames consume not only their home but all four of their vehicles—including one purchased only two months ago, now reduced to twisted metal and scorched rubber.

Yet amid the devastation, the Dorsetts say their faith has not wavered.

“We thank God for His protection and grace in the midst of this tragedy,” they said.

“There’s nothing that could have prepared us for this, but your kindness, messages, calls, and acts of support have truly carried us. We are overwhelmed by the strength of community and the compassion of those around us.”

They extended profound thanks to their family, close friends, the St. Agnes Church family, neighbours, and the Coral Harbour community, as well as the firefighters who battled the blaze with urgency and courage. They also praised officers from the Western Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and fire department investigators, who continue working to determine the cause of the inferno.

Police are searching for the man believed to be responsible for the suspected arson attack, who was captured on camera wearing a white shirt and black pants.

“We rest assured that justice will be served,” they added, as police continue their investigation.

Now left to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives, the Dorsett family is pleading for continued prayers and support as they face the daunting task of rebuilding from nothing.

The family says donations can be made to the family’s GoFindMe, under Jodi Dorsette, or through Jannette Dorsett’s Royal Bank of Canada savings account, number 7561001, transit number 05565.

“Your love means more than words can express,” their statement concluded.