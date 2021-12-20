‘WE HAVE A PROBLEM’: Man stabbed in chest at Arawak Cay dies in hospital

Vendors association concerned about young children visiting Fish Fry and beginning brawls

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was stabbed in his chest at Arawak Cay and died in hospital on Saturday, according to police.

Authorities said a man was arrested.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to police, officers responding to reports of a stabbing around 11 pm found a man with stab wounds to the chest.

Emergency medical services transported him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

When asked if the man in custody was expected to be charged, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said he was still assisting police with their investigation.

Yesterday, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle extended his condolences to Cpl 2790 Mcphee following the stabbing death of his son at the Fish Fry.

A team of officers from the Operation Command visited Mcphee to give him support, according to Rolle.

When contacted, Lillian Laramore-Smith, vice president of the Arawak Cay Vendors Association, expressed concern about what she said were young children, around the age of 14 and 15, who have been patronizing certain nightclubs late at night and fighting in the back of Arawak Cay.

She said scores of teens were running away from Arawak Cay on Saturday and throwing glass bottles at one another.

It remains unclear if the reported fight was connected to the fatal stabbing.

Laramore-Smith, a restaurant owner of 25 years, said: “We have a problem with the children…coming out to Arawak Cay.

“You have these kids are 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18.

“They are on Fish Fry and the back of Fish Fry and they don’t need to be out there.

“They are the ones who are actually last night throwing the bottles.

“All I know is at my particular establishment, the children were running. There was a bunch of children running to get off of Arawak Cay.

“They were running and they were throwing bottles at each other, but they were children.”

Murders up

With just 11 days remaining in the year, there have been 106 murders this year so far — up 43 percent over the 74 total murders in 2020.

As of December 12, 2020, there were 67 murders.

There were 95 murders in 2019.

Up to December 19, 2018, there were 89 murders, and 120 murders in the same period the year prior.

In 2017, there were a total of 122 murders; 111 in 2016; and 146 in 2015.

In 2014, 123 murders were recorded.

Another 119 murders were recorded in 2013; 111 in 2012; and 127 in 2011.