‘WE HAVE A PLAN’: Criminals will feel police presence leading into 2022, warns police deputy commissioner

Fernander encourages Bahamian public to work with police in preventing crime

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander acknowledged that the fear of serious crime remains too high in The Bahamas.

But he assured that the Royal Bahamas Police Force has an operational action plan that will target prolific offenders, increase police presence in strategic areas and tackle the root causes of criminality.

The newly appointed deputy commissioner said the holistic plan also includes rebuilding trust with the public, which he said has “been slipping away”.

“We have a plan of action and we are going to move into 2020 — and the Bahamian people have to see us out there and the criminals have to feel us out there,” he said.

“When I say feel us, [I mean] feel us in a way that we ensure that law and order is kept.

“We know that most of the matters that are happening, the homicides, the fear of crime is out there and it’s out there in a big way because all of the homicides that are occurring, they are happening in our communities — right in front of kids and adults.

“The fear is high and I believe in order to eliminate that fear of crime, that presence out there.

“We want to kick in a preventative group. We can’t sit back.

“If there is a homicide today, based on who the individual is, if we don’t pay attention or put a plan of action in place, someone else will get killed.”

Fernander referenced the back-to-back murders on Windsor Lane in September.

We are going to kick in a lot of preventative groups and that presence will be felt out there in targeting our prolific offenders who continue to offend. – Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander

A man was shot dead on September 29 around 8.30pm, just feet away from where another, Kevin MzKenzie, was killed the night before.

“That’s a no-no and that should not happen,” Fernander said.

“These are things that show a red flag and that plan of action has to be put in place.

“But we are going to kick in a lot of preventative groups and that presence will be felt out there in targeting our prolific offenders who continue to offend, and we are encouraging members of the public to work with police.

“We are trying to build that relationship.”

Murders remain up this year.

There have been 106 murders this year so far, up 43 percent over the 74 total murders in 2020.