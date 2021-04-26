“WE DID IT”: Ministry of Education and partners achieve goal to put devices in hands of every public school student

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Education (MOE) expressed gratitude to public/private partners who participated in a national initiative for the provision of devices and data plans for public school students.

In September 2020, with an initial contribution of $60,000, Leno Corporate Services Limited launched a campaign in conjunction with the MOE, to put a learning device in the hands of students who were in need of a laptop or computer.

Since then, numerous businesses, service clubs, individuals and other entities have contributed to the drive, resulting in more than $500,000 in donations and financial contributions.

At a ceremony to mark the final presentation of tablets through the Leno Learning Link partnership on Friday, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd thanked Founder and CEO of Leno Sean K Longley for his vision and generosity in helping the ministry and country put a device in the hands of every public school student who needed one.

He also recognized the partners, corporate sponsors, individual donors, organizations and NGOs who contributed.

“We did it,” said Lloyd.

He expressed appreciation to those who have enabled the MOE to make this “indispensable” tool a part of the current toolkit in education in The Bahamas.

Lorraine Armbrister, permanent secretary, underscored that although the campaign was ending, the door is not closed for donations.

Director of Education Marcellus Taylor said in great measure, Longley’s leadership, altruism and support of education in the time of crisis has helped to bring out the best in the Bahamian society.

“So many entities have stepped up to help in this endeavor to ensure that our students get what they need in order to continue their education,” he said.

Representatives of some of the campaign sponsors attended the event.