“WE ARE READY” : Nurses prepared to deal with COVID-19 spike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — President of The Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) Murial Lightbourn says even though the public healthcare system is currently faced with a number of challenges, nurses are ready to handle the current uptick, or a potential new wave, of COVID-19 cases in country.

Health officials revealed yesterday that The Bahamas saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases as of December 2023.

Health & Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville told reporters yesterday that one man in Grand Bahama has died as a result of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Health officials say the majority of new cases have been recorded between New Providence and Grand Bahama.