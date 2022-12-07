“WE ARE A COUNTRY OF LAWS”: PM says gov’t will enforce price control laws

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis says the government is prepared to fight back to ensure grocers obey the law and change their prices in line with the expanded price control list.

His comments came while addressing residents at a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Christie Park last night, in response to media reports that grocers have yet to amend prices some two months later.

“They [grocers] brag you know, and they wanted to flaunt the law,” Davis said.

“But we are a country of laws, so we are going to make sure what we do, to help you, gets to you.

“Because if [we] don’t ensure of that, it won’t get to you,” he continued.

Davis touts the expanded list as a direct response to the high cost of living in The Bahamas due to several factors.

“The war in Ukraine, the disruption in supply after the pandemic, all that has hurt us. The rising cost of fuel, we don’t produce fuel, we buy it,” he said.

Back in October during a televised national address, Davis added 38 new items to be subject to price controls, acknowledging that the cost of living was too high in The Bahamas.

Grocers, however, warned that the new list would “cut deep” into profit margins adding that some may not last the six-month trial period of the regime’s expansion, creating a standoff between both parties.

The new orders were set to take effect on November 1.

Nearly a month later, Retail Grocers Association President Philip Beneby revealed the group sent the government a proposal regarding the Price Control Basket and has yet to hear from the government.

Yesterday, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis told reporters what the Davis administration will not accept is an “outright defiance” and assertion from grocers that they won’t amend their prices, ultimately obeying the law.

Davis last night, committing to residents that the government will do all in its power to ensure that they are able to thrive during today’s high inflationary period.

“We could put more food on the price control list to ensure that the food that we need is at the right price,” he added.

“And again, we will ensure that they obey the law.”