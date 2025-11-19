Waterkeepers Bahamas Conducts Water Quality Monitoring for Taino Beach Bridge Project

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMAS — Waterkeepers Bahamas (WKB) has initiated water quality testing and environmental monitoring in support of the temporary causeway currently under construction at the Taino Beach Bridge. The work, being carried out by Lucaya Service Company Limited (LUSCO) and Tamarind (Grand Bahama) Development, aims to facilitate the rehabilitation of the bridge and restore full access for both light and heavy vehicles. WKB is collaborating with project partners to ensure that this critical infrastructure improvement is implemented with robust environmental safeguards, particularly for the surrounding coastal and marine environment.

“This project is not just about restoring bridge access – it’s about doing it in a way that respects and protects the surrounding waters and nearby communities,” said Chesna Cox, Environmental Science Coordinator at Waterkeepers Bahamas. “Our team is monitoring conditions before, during, and after construction so we can identify any emerging issues early and work with the project partners to address them.”

From an environmental perspective, the WKB team will observe and document how the installation of the causeway and associated activities on adjacent terrain and in the water may impact water quality, habitat, and overall coastal health. The monitoring program includes periodic water sampling at key locations around the site. These tests will help detect changes in water quality resulting from construction activities, including increased sedimentation or other disturbances.

As part of the initiative, WKB is conducting ongoing visual and on-water monitoring by boat in and around the construction zone. As an active, neutral, non-profit organization, WKB has consistently advocated for swimmable, fishable, and drinkable waters. Over the past five years, the organization has led and supported a range of initiatives, including its recurring Canal Clean Sweep efforts on Grand Bahama, volunteer cleanups in key canals and coastal areas, and long-term water quality monitoring at priority sites. This history of data-driven advocacy and hands-on stewardship provides a strong foundation for the team’s independent role in the Taino Beach Bridge project.