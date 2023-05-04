Water increase for GB consumers not welcomed

VideosMay 4, 2023May 3, 2023 at 4:14 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Water increase for GB consumers not welcomed02:05

Tags

, , ,

About Eyewitness News

2 comments

How can the owners be the regulators as well? This place is really a banna republic and getting worse by the year.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*