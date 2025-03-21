Water and Sewerage Corporation responds to cybersecurity incident

At this stage, we have no evidence that any customer data has been accessed. However, as a precautionary measure, we are urging all customers to remain vigilant over the coming days and weeks. We encourage customers to exercise caution when clicking on suspicious email links or responding to messages requesting personal or financial information.

Our team continues to monitor the situation closely, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure our systems are fully secure. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and the safety of our customers’ information.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.