Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Water and Sewerage Corporation responds to cybersecurity incident

0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) recently experienced a ransomware cyber-attack, which resulted in an unauthorized breach of our internal data systems. As soon as the attack was discovered, our internal IT team, in collaboration with external cybersecurity experts, acted swiftly to secure our systems and close the security vulnerability.

We have also engaged the relevant law enforcement agencies to conduct a full and thorough investigation into the matter.

At this stage, we have no evidence that any customer data has been accessed. However, as a precautionary measure, we are urging all customers to remain vigilant over the coming days and weeks. We encourage customers to exercise caution when clicking on suspicious email links or responding to messages requesting personal or financial information.

Our team continues to monitor the situation closely, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure our systems are fully secure. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and the safety of our customers’ information.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture