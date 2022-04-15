WATCH AND SEE: PM finalizing “creative plans” to address NIB, says press sec.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson said yesterday that Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis is finalizing “creative plans” to address revenue measures in The Bahamas and the National Insurance Board (NIB) amid concerns over a proposed 1.5 to 2 percent increase in NIB contributions.

Watson maintained that the government has no plans to place that burden on the backs of Bahamians “right now”.

“The Davis administration plans to address the National Insurance Board fund,” Watson told the media.

“However, the prime minister is clear that it will not be at the expense of the Bahamian people right now.

“The prime minister has creative plans on the agenda, which he will be releasing very shortly as to how we will increase revenue in this country and how he will address the National Insurance Board.

“He is discussing it. He is finalizing it. He is well able to come up with creative ways other than taxing the Bahamian people and you can watch and expect to see that happening.”

Amid assertions from the opposition that the prime minister has “pandered” on the NIB issue, Watson said the former administration had the opportunity to take action and did nothing.

“Let me make this very clear, the prime minister is not pandering,” Watson said.

“What he is, [is] a prime minister that leads with compassion and understands the needs of the Bahamian people.

“He is quite assertive and sure as to what he is doing with the National Insurance Board and the recommendations to increase the contributions.

“The prime minister said emphatically it won’t happen now.

“On the back of Bahamians, it cannot happen.

“Now we understand, perhaps the previous administration it would have been something they would have made a decision to do…

“[As] a matter of fact, no they wouldn’t have.

“They had this same issue facing them and the previous minister did nothing about it.