“WASTED DAY”: SBF sent back to prison after court confusion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Embattled FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is headed back to prison after a confusing morning hearing that prosecutors and the sitting judge dubbed a waste of time.

SBF was expected to appear before the judge to drop his extradition fight after spending less than a week at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

However, his local lawyer Jerone Roberts told Magistrate Shaka Serville that he was shocked by SBF’s appearance and called the hearing “premature”.

Roberts said he had expected to visit SBF at the prison today and had not yet received instructions on how to proceed. Serville adjourned the court some 10 minutes after the session began to allow SBF to speak with his legal counsel.

When it resumed, lead prosecutor Franklyn Williams argued that the instruction for SBF to be brought to the court had not come from US or local law enforcement. Williams said he did not want to be a part of whatever play was being made. He told the court that he understood SBF had appeared at court to waive his right to an extradition hearing.

Roberts advised the court that SBF’s US lawyers may be further ahead of the local team as it relates to this matter.

Serville said it appeared to be a “wasted day” as he remanded SBF to prison.

The magistrate allowed SBF an opportunity to speak with his US lawyers over the phone before he was transported back to prison.