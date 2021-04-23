WARM WELCOME: Fast food franchise group eager to resume indoor dining in Nassau

Wendy’s, Marco’s Pizza and Popeyes franchise group “elated” over announcement of relaxed restrictions for vaccinated patrons

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A prominent Bahamian franchise group said yesterday it was “elated” at Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ announcement that indoor dining will be permitted for persons who have been fully vaccinated.

Terry Tsavoussis, who along with his brother Chris head Aetos Holdings, the Wendy’s, Marco’s Pizza and Popeyes franchise, told Eyewitness News: “We are elated that the prime minister has potentially opened indoor dining and welcome the introduction once vaccinated.

“Please keep in mind that post-COVID-19 we have new measures in place to ensure limited indoor dining, mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing that are fully utilized and adhered to at all of our locations.”

Tsavoussis added: “This new normal has only made us more safe and efficient and we welcome all of our loyal customers to once again come join us for an in-dining experience.”

During an address in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Minnis noted that indoor dining can resume for those individuals who are completely vaccinated.

The Bahamas has vaccinated approximately 22,000 people to date.