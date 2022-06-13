WANTON BLOODSHED: Three dead over the weekend in 24-hours

Police acknowledge “public concern” over recent killings and shootings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three men were shot and killed in separate incidents in a 24-hour period over the weekend, continuing a trend of increased violent crimes in recent months.

In the latest incident, officers responding to reports of a shooting at AF Adderley Junior School around 1pm on Sunday, found the body of a man in his mid-20s with gunshot wounds near the entrance of the school’s gymnasium.

Moments before, the victim was playing basketball with a group of men in the gymnasium — a common practice on a Sunday at the school on Graham Drive.

As he exited the school, two gunmen, who had entered the school campus, approached him and shot him, before fleeing.

Police did not release the identity of the victim, however, purported relatives identified him as Randy Williams.

When Eyewitness News arrived on scene, scores of onlookers and purported relatives were gathered outside the entrance of the school, anxiously waiting behind the gates as officers canvased the campus.

“A game was being played here at the school, which was concluded and the victim was leaving the campus in a vehicle when he was approached by two gunmen, armed with firearms, who discharged those weapons in his direction, hitting him fatally, wounding him,” Peters said.

He advised that authorities were following significant leads.

He also appealed to the public and those who were on the campus to come forward and share whatever information they may have about the shooting.

When asked if the victim was known to authorities and/or was being monitored with an ankle bracelet, Peters said: “The individual has rights that will be guarded by this office.”

A Randy Williams of Garden Hills was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault in January.

He and another man allegedly forced their way into the home of a businessman in December 2021.

On Saturday, officers responding to reports of a shooting around 1 pm on East Street, opposite Coconut Grove Avenue, found a man lying on the porch of a residence in a pool of blood.

Police said a man armed with a firearm approached the victim, who was sitting on the porch, and shot him before fleeing on foot.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Officers were then called to a shooting on Pigeon Plum and Ficus Streets in Pinewood Gardens around 11pm on Saturday, where they found a man slumped on the ground near his vehicle, which was parked outside of a residence.

He was shot several times.

Police said as the couple arrived at the residence and parked a gunman shot the driver, who was in his 20s.

The passenger was unharmed.

Peters again appealed for the public to report illegal weapons.

He said there was no evidence to suggest a nexus between the shootings.

Public concern

The police press liaison officer acknowledged the increased “public concern” over the weekend shootings.

He said: “What I want to say is we are appealing to members of the public who know that the relatives are in possession of these firearms to do the honorable thing and report them. Everyone shares intimate details with other people.

“Understanding human behavior. Our officers are on the ground, on the streets, however, we can’t be everywhere.

“Each citizen is a police officer and we encourage you to do your part so we can make our communities safe.”

Meanwhile, two men were hospitalized on Friday after being shot by a young boy on the basketball court of Grace Community Church on Grace Avenue, off Marathon Road.