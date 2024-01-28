Wanted man shot by police after attempting to disarm officer

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police shot a 38-year-old male in the Carmichael Road area after he allegedly attempted to disarm an officer of his police service weapon on Saturday evening.

According to police, sometime around 5:30 p.m. officers from the Southwestern Division acting on intelligence, regarding a suspect wanted for multiple fraud matters, proceeded to a business establishment on Carmichael Road.

It is reported that as the officers entered the parking lot of the business establishment, the suspect who was the lone occupant of a white Honda Civic vehicle, upon seeing the officers exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. This resulted in a short pursuit that ended on Adderley Terrace off Faith Avenue, where the suspect abandoned the vehicle, and attempted to escape on foot.

Officers reportedly pursued the suspect and apprehended him at the rear of a residence after being shot in the right leg, as he attempted to disarm one of the officers. The suspect was taken to hospital where he was detained in stable condition. Investigations continue.