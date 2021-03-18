Walker: PMH vaccination capacity 120 per day at minimum

PMH begins vaccine rollout to eligible groups via appointment system

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Administrator Mary Walker said yesterday that the hospital, which began inoculating eligible groups against COVID-19 yesterday morning, can vaccinate at least 120 people per day.

PMH’s staff complement is approximately 1,800.

This does not include Emergency Medical Services personnel attached to the hospital, nor supply management chain personnel and the corporate office, which account for another 200 staff.

“A percentage of that, we anticipate to want to be immunized in this first wave,” said Walker, who was vaccinated at Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road on Sunday, along with dozens of healthcare professionals who were part of the vaccine program test run.

“We looked at the appointment system when we had the trial on Sunday. We realized just how many people we could do in a given hour, and as we planned out that appointment system, we figure here, working efficiently, we could [at a] minimum do 120 per day.

“I think it falls just short of that today.

“It’s been a smooth process.

“The only hiccup we had was the press — just to allow press to come in and let the persons see that we’re actually doing it here today. But everyone who has registered this morning has presented themselves in their appointment schedule time and they are being served at this very minute.”

Asked about the hesitancy among some healthcare groups, including the Bahamas Nurses Union and Consultant Physicians Staff Association, Walker said the dialogue has continued in the background with senior physicians, doctors and nurses and it has been “pretty good”.

“You can get the appreciation that the persons who would have presented this morning were from the wide range of persons that provide service here — lab technicians, nurses, doctors, housekeeping staff and you would have had the telephonists as well,” she said.

“Everybody worked in the fight and everyone was at risk.

“It is important now that, as a government, if we can now protect persons, this is that extra piece of tool in our toolbox.”

Walker said she had mild body aches on Monday, a day after taking the vaccine.

As it relates to symptoms and a wider view that some recipients of the vaccine have been less than forthcoming about the extent of their symptoms, Walker said it would be “fruitless” to not be straightforward, noting that different people may react differently.

“Some persons, their aches and pain may be mild; and someone else may say ‘I had to stay home for the day,’” she said.

“But by and large, everyone bounces back within 24 to 48 hours and some people have no effects at all.”

She said there have been no reports of severe side effects from vaccination to date.

She encouraged the public to get credible information about the vaccine.

“We’re going to continue to give the truth as we have seen it publicized,” Walker added.