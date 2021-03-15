WAITING IT OUT: Cruise standstill has left 40 percent of drivers out of work, says taxi union president

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Taxi Cab Union President Wesley Ferguson said yesterday that 40 percent of drivers remain out of work with the cruise industry currently at a standstill, noting that the cruise industry’s interest in using Nassau as a homeport could provide a major boost to some taxi cab operators.

According to Ferguson, with visitor arrivals numbers climbing steadily in recent weeks, some tax drivers have begun getting work.

“The entire industry isn’t back to work because the cruise port is still closed,“ said Ferguson.

“For those who can afford to wait it out until the cruise ships return, I think that’s what they’ll do. For the most part, 60 percent of taxi drivers are back to work and they are working between the airport, Atlantis and Baha Mar.“

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said last week that three cruise companies have expressed interest in making Nassau their homeport, noting that the economic implications of such a development would be significant.

Miami-based luxury cruise line Crystal Cruises last week announced it will offer seven-night all-Bahamas cruises in early July. The cruise line will offer cruises departing from Nassau on Saturdays and Bimini on Sundays, starting July 3.

Ferguson said yesterday: “In principle, it’s a good idea because more people would be coming here and that would mean more work for taxis and more heads in beds at the hotel.

“It sounds like good news. The only question I have about it is if there is some sort of package deal, because we do not want a situation where the tour companies get all the business and the taxi drivers get left out. We just want to be completely clear on that.”