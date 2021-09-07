VOTER INTIMIDATION?: FNM chairman claims Davis’ constituents being threatened against voting red

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Carl Culmer alleged some residents on Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador are being threatened with victimization if they do not vote for incumbent MP Philip Brave Davis, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) leader vying for prime minister.

In a statement, Culmer slammed the PLP’s campaign slogan of “A New Day”, accusing Davis of ignoring his constituents during his tenure and urging Bahamians to vote Davis out of office.

“The PLP over the past few days has tried to convince Bahamians that they are running a clean and honest campaign, however, it has come to my attention that several senior civil servants and hired PLP goons and troublemakers from New Providence are threatening residents of Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador with impending victimization if they support the FNM’s candidate, Mrs Felicia Knowles, in the upcoming general election,” Culmer said.

“Some residents have even been told that they will have to flee these islands because their entire livelihoods will be taken away from them if they support the FNM.

“With threats like these, we can clearly see that there is no ‘New Day’ in the PLP.”

He added: “Davis has ignored the people of Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador for far too long, and now the chickens have come home to roost.

“He is sadly trying to defend his abysmal record as a representative with public relations campaigns and now residents have become victims of political intimidation.

“Mr Davis should be made to speak out against these terrible acts that have been occurring within the constituency…

“How does Davis, after over 7,000 days as MP, and over 1,800 days as deputy prime minister and minister of works, now make yet another promise of a ‘New Day’? How many more new days must he be given to prove himself?

“A new day in Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador begins with Felicia Knowles, and a brighter future for these islands will continue under an FNM government.”

Culmer encouraged residents to be “fearless” in supporting the FNM and to not allow themselves to be intimidated by anyone.

“While Davis fights for his political life after abandoning the residents of these islands, I continue to encourage all persons in the constituency to be fearless and to vote Davis out of office,” he said.

The chairman added: “While Davis hides behind yet another PLP slogan that attempts to paint a picture of a new PLP, the fact remains that nothing has changed.”