VOTER EDUCATION: ORG launches free Snap Election Handbook for citizens

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With just three weeks until the country’s next general election, set for September 16, the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) has released a Pre-Election Handbook to help citizens prepare.

ORG Executive Director Matt Aubry explained: “Our goal here is to put out resources so that citizens, and more importantly those set to vote on the 16th, can make a distinction between a plan and a promise when it comes to measuring up the candidates in their constituencies.”

The handbook is the result of the group’s Election Preparedness project, an initiative meant to connect organizations and citizens who have interest in sharing information to empower citizens to be civically engaged.

It covers the ins and outs of citizen preparedness to make decisions in the upcoming snap election and to help them to understand the importance of their civic duty.

The project brought together apolitical and political organizations with a shared interest in civic engagement to contribute to the drafting, editing, finalization and distribution of the kit, primarily to first-time voters.

ORG Engagement Lead Steffon Evans said: “With every social challenge that we are faced with, we have to be very calculated about who we entrust with the duty of leading our communities and country at large forward.

“While every citizen is entitled to aligning with a political organization, it is definitely important to understand the entire process and have a better idea of what everyone is bringing to the table.

“This tool is one of several that we hope will be a springboard into a culture of more actively engaged citizens.”

The Snap Election Edition is an abridged version of the more comprehensive initiative and focuses only on the relevant information needed to help citizens navigate the next three weeks.

Essential topics highlighted in the handbook include voting eligibility, advance polls, political party basics and what to expect on Election Day.

Citizens interested in downloading or viewing a copy of the Pre-Election Handbook, Snap Election Edition, can access it at www.orgtransparency.com/voter-resources.