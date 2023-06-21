Volunteers work to leave Coral Harbour beach clean and pristine

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Celebrating the ocean and the significant role it plays in everyday life, the Mount Gay brand held a beach cleanup on Saturday, June 10, in honor of World Oceans Day, where bags of trash were removed from Coral Harbour beach.

The Rum brand, originally founded in 1703 in Barbados, hosted the initiative to demonstrate its commitment to the environment, according to Brand Manager Angela Moss. She called the event a success where Bahamians came together to clean and preserve.

“Mount Gay has made an oath to protect the earth’s natural resources and World Oceans Day is near and dear to the brand because of its commitment to keeping the waters surrounding our islands clean and plastic-free,” Moss said.

“On a global scale, Mount Gay has partnered with the 4ocean organization and have removed over 60,000lbs of plastic from the ocean to date.”

World Oceans Day was celebrated on June 8th, under the theme ‘Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing.’ Activities and community service initiatives were held all over the world as organizations sought to do their part to preserve and protect the ocean and shores.

Fifteen volunteers showed up to Coral Harbour Beach for the cleanup that saw them don gloves and Mount Gay paraphernalia as they filled trash bags, leaving the beach clean and pristine.

Moss added: “We decided to organize a beach clean-up in honour of World Oceans Day to reinforce Mount Gays commitment to sustainable practices and protecting our oceans. The ocean is what ties our relationship to the sailing community, and it is our duty as distributors to set the benchmark for change across our industry. This is what makes us more than a rum.”

The ocean covers 70 percent of the planet and provides 80 percent of the world’s biodiversity. In The Bahamas, the ocean plays a major role in the livelihood of Bahamians.

Moss said the company’s passion for this commitment will see more initiatives aimed at sustainability and the preservation of The Bahamas’ natural environment for many more generations to come.