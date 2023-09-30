Vitamalt rolls out new sustainable packaging

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commonwealth Brewery Limited (CBL), the official distributor of Vitamalt in The Bahamas, will roll out new packaging for all of its beverages sold by the case as a part of their “Brew a Better World” sustainability strategy.

From now on, Vitamalt will sport a new eco-friendly look.

The company has made a concerted effort to support local initiatives that promote sustainable practices, and this move to utilize craft boxes rather than traditional corrugated cardboard is another step toward achieving its goal of becoming a low-carbon operation.

This new change in packaging will allow more of the brand’s contents to be recyclable, and the low-cost material will require less water and energy for its production.

“There is no time like the present to start adding more sustainable practices into our everyday lives. Apart from the standard recycling habits, the Vitamalt brand decided to be an early adopter of utilizing eco-friendly cartons across the region,” shared Densil Deveaux, Brand Manager for Vitamalt at CBL. “Our choice to use biodegradable materials will assist us in helping with the global fight against harmful chemicals being released in our environment.”

Kendria Ferguson, Corporate Relationships and Sustainability Manager, added: “Holding our value to Care for People & Planet, we are keeping sustainability at the forefront of our innovations. Step by step, we will extend our efforts throughout our brand delivery and packaging design. We encourage our consumers to join us on our sustainability journey.”

CBL says that when consumers buy Vitamalt, they will be choosing a brand that prioritizes the environment.