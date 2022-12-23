Visitor arrivals 11 percent ahead of 2019 numbers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas’ visitor arrivals numbers this year are 11 percent ahead of the record 2019 performance, according to tourism officials.

Tourism Director General Later Duncombe during a downtown walkabout yesterday noted that the country’s visitors arrivals for the next three months are also trending ahead of 2019.

“Christmas is a special season for everyone and I think that this year with the rebound and recovery the numbers were phenomenal. When we look at our numbers compared to 2019 we’re seeing growth in a magnificent way,” said Duncombe.

She added, “We’re very excited about what’s happening. We want to encourage our vendors and locals to capitalize on the opportunity. Tourism is back and rebounded in a big way. We want everyone to participate and enjoy.”

Regarding the country’s visitor arrivals this year Duncombe said, “I think the last numbers I had seen we were 11 percent ahead of 2019.” In 2019, The Bahamas welcomed a record 7.2 million visitors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation, and Investments Chester Cooper noted that downtown Nassau is currently bustling with activity with five ships in port bringing some 18,000 guests.

Cooper underscored the need to keep the downtown area clean and noted that in the past eight months the government has demolished five buildings.

“We hope we don’t have to continue that process but we have the will if necessary to do so,” he said.

“When we pass East Street toward the bridge we see a lot of dilapidation there. That is not the experience we want our guests to have and therefore we will continue in the short term to put in rendition efforts. In the longer term we are inviting investors to invest in the downtown area, domestic investors first, ideally the property owners,” said Cooper.