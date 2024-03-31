Visiting CARIFTA parent collapses suddenly, dies in hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A visiting swim parent has died from complications due to a preexisting medical condition, according to a press release from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

The individual, a native of Grenada, collapsed and fell in the stands during Saturday’s Evening Session at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Swim Complex. Despite emergency care from the on-hand CARIFTA medical team, the individual tragically passed away at Princess Margaret Hospital.

The statement read: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, especially the young swim athlete who tragically lost her father and his accompanied wife who lost her husband. This unfortunate loss is deeply felt and is reverberating throughout the CARIFTA Aquatics Community here and across the Caribbean.”

Algernon Cargill, President of the Bahamas Aquatics Federation, also extended his sympathy to the deceased’s family and the entire Caribbean swim community.

“As we continue with the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships, we are reminded to be thankful for the great gift of life,” stated Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture. “We pause to honor the memory of the departed as we continue to support each other in friendship, sportsmanship, and unity.”

Bowleg offered his condolences on behalf of The Government and People of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, expressing his condolences to the young swim athlete, his wife, the extended family of the deceased, and all the people of Grenada.

“We pray that God will comfort and keep you during this most difficult time,” Minister Bowleg remarked. “Rest assured of the prayers of this nation and the entire Caribbean community.”