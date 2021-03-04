Virgill-Rolle commences work as new Lyford Cay Foundations executive director

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Lyford Cay Foundations today announced that Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle commenced her tenure as executive director on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Virgill-Rolle resigned as the National Insurance Board (NIB) director on November 30, 2020.

As executive director at Lyford Cay Foundations, she will be responsible for day-to-day operations; guiding the ongoing partnerships, outreach and programmes; and working with the boards of directors to strengthen and implement the organization’s strategic plan.

Virgill-Rolle noted that she will be focusing on the core mission of Lyford Cay Foundations to expand opportunities for access to higher education, while also addressing the urgent needs that have emerged in The Bahamas today.

She noted that Lyford Cay Foundations has been able to achieve many great successes over the last 50 years because of the strong reputation of the organization in the community and internationally.

Lyford Cay Foundations Chairman Basil Goulandris and Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation Chairman Tim Unwin welcomed Virgill-Rolle to the professional team.

NIB announced last week that James Moss, CPA, TEP, will take over Virgill-Rolle’s former role as NIB director.