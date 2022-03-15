VIRAL VIDEO: Man arrested after filming himself shooting at NP residence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Authorities arrested London Rahming of Sea View Drive yesterday afternoon after the car wash owner posted a video of himself shooting at a home on New Providence.

Rahming purportedly threatened to kill a resident if he did not turn himself in.

It was unclear who he was referring to, though Rahming explained in a series of social media posts that he knew the identity of the man responsible for the killing of his brother.

In earlier self-recordings on Facebook, Rahming, 24, is shown driving a Chevrolet with a pit bull dog in the backseat.

As he pulls alongside a salmon-colored home with a black Nissan parked in the yard, Rahming shouts: “Turn your [expletive] in ‘bey’ because I gon’ kill you. I ga…”

He points a pistol out of the driver’s window and fires four shots toward the home, before pulling off, repeating the threat.

“I gon kill you bey,” he adds.

In a post just minutes later, Rahming speaks into the camera: “You stopped me from riding with my brother.

“I right by my carwash.

“They ain’ show me no love.

“I cutting movie bey’.

“Tell them [expletive] turn themselves in. If your name call, me and my dog riding bey.’”

When contacted shortly after the video went viral, Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said police had reviewed the video and instructed a team of officers to search for him.

He was arrested sometime yesterday afternoon.

Photos of the man in cuffs while sitting on the street with several officers around him also made the rounds on social media.

Ferguson confirmed Rahming is expected to be charged with firearm possession and damages in relation to the shooting.