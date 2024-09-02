Viral juvenile has imitation guns confiscated, guardian assisting investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have confiscated imitation firearms from a juvenile after a widely circulated social media image showed a young male student brandishing what appeared to be a high-powered weapon.

Authorities quickly identified the juvenile involved and seized the imitation firearm, along with two additional imitation firearms.

The juvenile, along with his guardian, is now assisting police with their ongoing investigation.

In light of the incident, police are urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant about their children’s activities and online presence.

They also advise children to exercise caution and make responsible choices when sharing content on social media.

Police further reminded the public that violations of the Statute Laws of The Bahamas can result in prosecution.