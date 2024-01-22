VIOLENT CRIME SURGE: Two killed in separate incidents pushing murder count to 17

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The surge in violent crimes continues, with a man and a woman losing their lives in separate incidents on Sunday, pushing the country’s murder count to an alarming 17 for the year.

The first incident occurred in Pinewood Gardens shortly before 2 pm on Sunday. Preliminary reports suggest that two men, one armed with a high-powered weapon and the other with a handgun, exited a Nissan vehicle and opened fire on two individuals sitting outside a residence on Walnut Street. The assailants fled in an easterly direction after the attack. The first victim, aged 31, sustained gunshot injuries to the upper torso and is in critical condition in hospital. The second victim, aged 21, died from multiple gunshot injuries on the scene.

Police are actively searching for the two gunmen and urge anyone with information to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.

In another incident, a 26-year-old woman was shot dead on South Street and Hospital Lane following the double shooting in Pinewood Gardens earlier in the day. The shooting on South Street occurred shortly before 7pm on Sunday, raising the country’s murder count to 17 for 2024.

Initial reports indicated that shortly before 7 p.m. police were notified by its “Shot Spotter” technology of gunshots being detected in the vicinity of Hospital Lane. Upon the arrival of responding officers, they discovered an adult female lying on the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, examined the victim, and determined that she showed no signs of life. According to additional reports, the victim was walking east on South Street when the occupants of a blue vehicle approached and opened fire on her. They then fled in a western direction on South Street. In addition, officers who responded to the incident noted that a small blue vehicle quickly fled the scene at a high rate of speed, and as they pursued the vehicle towards the vicinity of Poinciana Drive, the assailants managed to elude them. Police are asking anyone with information about the perpetrators’ whereabouts, who was present at the time of the incident or witnessed it, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502- 9991/2/3, 919, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS to help solve this case.

A week ago, Prime Minister Philip Davis, in a national address, committed to a vigorous crackdown on gang-related activities that have persistently plagued the country, pledging that the government intends to introduce strict anti-gang legislation.

Zeroing in on the bail issue, Davis highlighted a concerning trend where individuals granted bail end up either becoming victims of murder or engaging in serious offenses while on bail, suggesting the need for a more assertive approach by the judiciary, particularly in denying bail in cases involving murder.