Village Road Improvement project set for November completion says Works Minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The $6.4 million Village Road Improvement project is expected to be completed in November, according to Works Minister Alfred Sears.

Sears, who toured the project yesterday, said: “There are some additional works which are being scoped related to installing a roundabout in the front of Queen’s College and The Bahamas National Trust.

“We will be meeting with both of those stakeholders to discuss further what is intended in order to make that roadway more efficient and also improve the quality of life for not only the residents in the community but also guests, students, and teachers of Queen’s College and patrons of establishments on Village Road.”

The project includes the design and installation of new water and electrical utilities, and the design and construction of three traffic signalized junctions at Parkgate and Village Road and Shirley Street and Village Road.

Albrion Symonette Jr, resident engineer on the project, noted yesterday that the project has faced some challenges, particularly with underground utilities. Damages to some of those utilities have resulted in some delays. Symonette also noted that with Queen’s College reopening on Monday traffic will be diverted as work continues.